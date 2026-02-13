Deborah Margaret Brown Buys 25,000 Shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Margaret Brown bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 109,851 shares in the company, valued at $93,373.35. This represents a 29.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.99. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.51.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 223,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: ONCY) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel oncolytic viral therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead investigational agent, pelareorep (Reolysin), is a proprietary formulation of reovirus engineered to selectively infect and destroy tumor cells while stimulating a systemic antitumor immune response. Oncolytics leverages the natural biology of the virus to enhance the activity of standard?of?care treatments and immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Pelareorep has progressed into multiple advanced clinical trials, with combination studies conducted in metastatic breast cancer, non?small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

