Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,450,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294,397 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,418,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 359,429 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 385,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.