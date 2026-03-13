NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $300.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.21.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,318,547 shares in the company, valued at $605,701,198.44. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. The trade was a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,267,780 shares of company stock worth $229,929,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% during the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

