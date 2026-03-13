Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Holdings Lifted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,357,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,404 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,059,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Google closed its large acquisition of cybersecurity firm Wiz, bolstering Google Cloud’s security capabilities and signaling continued investment in cloud/AI — a strategic positive for long?term cloud revenue growth. Read More.

New commercial wins for Google Cloud underline enterprise demand for its AI stack — Canal+ struck a multi?year deal to use Google Cloud generative AI for production and recommendations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and commentaries are constructive: MarketBeat highlights a technical entry point after a pullback and many analysts still rate GOOGL as a buy; Zacks cites earnings growth and price strength as reasons to watch the stock. These viewpoints help support demand from long?term and institutional investors. Read More.

Recent short?interest data in these feeds show zero or NaN values and are not meaningful — no clear short?squeeze or covering signal from these reports. (Data appears erroneous.) Negative Sentiment: Regulatory pressure in key markets is rising: UK regulators have issued warnings and deadlines to tech firms on child safety online, adding potential compliance costs and uncertainty for large platforms. Read More.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total transaction of $184,038.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,999.52. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,469.82. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $303.55 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.18.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

