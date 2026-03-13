Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $787.58 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,586,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18,894 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $787,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research raised its price target to $255 and analysts broadly remain constructive, supporting sentiment that Amazon’s AI/cloud investments can pay off long-term. Wolfe Research Raises Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon plans to move its Prime Day event to late June from July — an earlier Prime Day can shift meaningful revenues into Q2, affecting seasonality and logistics planning for the quarter. Reuters: Prime Day Move
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon won a federal injunction against an AI shopping agent (Perplexity/Comet), preserving control of its buying flow and protecting its commerce moat for now. PYMNTS: Injunction vs Perplexity
- Positive Sentiment: Zoox (Amazon’s autonomous unit) struck a deal with Uber to deploy robotaxis on Uber’s app — a commercial pathway for Zoox that could accelerate revenue optionality for Amazon’s mobility investments. Reuters: Zoox-Uber Deal
- Positive Sentiment: AWS co-sponsored Physical AI fellowship (with Nvidia and MassRobotics) and Amazon is expanding Health AI on its site—both moves underline AWS and Amazon’s push to monetize AI across cloud, healthcare and robotics. PYMNTS: Physical AI Fellowship
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is targeting large bond sales / euro-bond issuance to fund AI capacity (debt-funded CapEx)—this secures funding but increases leverage and investor focus on returns from the spend. FinancialPost: Euro Bond Sale
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon outlined a big multi-year investment in Poland (23 billion zlotys for 2026–2028), signaling continued geographic expansion but also more near-term capex. Reuters: Poland Investment
- Negative Sentiment: Milan prosecutors sought trial for Amazon’s European unit and four executives over alleged €1.2B tax evasion — a significant legal/regulatory overhang that could lead to fines and negative headlines. Reuters: Italian Tax Trial Request
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of retail-site outages and an AI agent giving inaccurate advice prompted Amazon to “put humans back in the loop,” raising operational and reputational risk around fast AI rollouts. Fortune: Site Outages and AI Errors
- Negative Sentiment: FCC chair publicly criticized Amazon over slow satellite launches after Amazon opposed SpaceX’s massive plan — regulatory scrutiny and public spat increase political/regulatory risk on Project Kuiper. CNBC: FCC Criticism
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $209.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.30 and its 200-day moving average is $226.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
