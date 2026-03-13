Apple Inc. $AAPL is Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $255.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.14.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.58.

Positive Sentiment: MacBook Neo launch — Apple unveiled the $599 MacBook Neo aimed at education and budget buyers; reviewers (including MKBHD) praise it as highly disruptive, which could expand unit volumes and market share.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect meaningful initial units — Some research notes forecast 4–5 million MacBook Neo shipments this year, suggesting upside to Mac revenue if adoption meets expectations.

Positive Sentiment: India manufacturing incentives — New Indian incentives to boost local phone production support Apple's ongoing shift of iPhone assembly to India, reducing China concentration risk and potentially lowering tariff exposure.

Neutral Sentiment: Buyback and cash flow support — Coverage highlights a large share?repurchase (reported $24B) and strong free cash flow that help support the stock through market volatility, but these are longer?term cushions rather than immediate catalysts.

Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data appears noisy — Reports show a large "increase" in short interest but the underlying data is zero/NaN, indicating a likely reporting glitch rather than a substantive change in bearish positioning.

Negative Sentiment: China shipment weakness — UBS reiterated a Hold citing sharp declines in iPhone shipments in China, a direct hit to growth expectations for Apple's largest hardware category.

Negative Sentiment: Supplier cost pressure — Samsung Display's CEO warned that higher oil and chip prices (and related supply?cost inflation) could increase component costs for phones and laptops, pressuring margins industrywide.

Negative Sentiment: Valuation and "no catalyst" views — Coverage notes AAPL trades at a premium P/E versus peers and some analysts say there's no near?term catalyst to justify further multiple expansion, leaving the stock vulnerable to broader market weakness.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

