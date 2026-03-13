Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,241 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,961 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.07. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $54,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,318,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,701,198.44. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,267,780 shares of company stock worth $229,929,215 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Arete Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.21.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

