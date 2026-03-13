Neo Ivy Capital Management Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.2% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,701,198.44. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,267,780 shares of company stock worth $229,929,215. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.52 and its 200-day moving average is $184.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Arete Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.21.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

