Sei Investments Co. Has $681.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,656,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $681,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,647,573,000 after buying an additional 3,837,576 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,966,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,563,000 after buying an additional 1,684,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,895,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,379,000 after buying an additional 1,103,718 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,865,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,689,000 after acquiring an additional 220,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,458,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,949,000 after acquiring an additional 149,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.2%

VTV opened at $197.00 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $208.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.02.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.