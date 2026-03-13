Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,394,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,574,972 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $826,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 140,539 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 756,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 361,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

