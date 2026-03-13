Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $10.03 Million Position in Visa Inc. $V

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,365 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 54,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 7,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Visa by 7.5% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 112,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,442,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on V shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.65.
Trending Headlines about Visa
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Visa expands its stablecoin card program (partnership with Bridge/Stripe) and widened global coverage, aiming to route stablecoin-backed payments through Visa rails — a potential long-term growth avenue as crypto payments evolve. Visa’s Stablecoin Play Intensifies
- Positive Sentiment: Visa and Trip.com launched a global virtual travel card program to streamline international travel payments (APAC focus), and Citcon expanded Visa Direct cross-border push payments — both expand addressable volumes as travel recovers. Global virtual travel card program launched
- Positive Sentiment: Visa and Santander completed pilot agentic-commerce transactions across five Latin American markets using Visa Intelligent Commerce (VIC), a credential for future merchant/payment volume growth in a high-growth region. Santander and Visa Launch LatAm Agentic Payments Project
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage — including comparative pieces on Visa vs. Mastercard and a Wolfe Research FinTech Forum transcript — provide investors with valuation and competitive context but contain no new company-guidance surprises. Visa Vs. Mastercard: Which Payment Giant Is The Better Buy Today? Visa Presents at Wolfe Research FinTech Forum
- Negative Sentiment: An insider (Director Lloyd Carney) sold 650 shares (~19.5% reduction in his stake). While the sale size is modest relative to Visa’s market cap, insider selling can weigh on near-term sentiment. SEC Form 4 — Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Market/technical pressure and bearish sentiment: recent coverage notes Visa underperformed the market in the latest session and growing short-seller attention, both of which can amplify downward moves in the absence of fresh positive catalysts. Visa Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market Why Short Sellers Are Targeting Visa
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $306.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.28 and its 200-day moving average is $336.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $556.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
