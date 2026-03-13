NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,996 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,996 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. President Capital lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.21.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.07. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $54,756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,701,198.44. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,267,780 shares of company stock valued at $229,929,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

