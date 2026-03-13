Head to Head Comparison: Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) & SEA (NYSE:SE)

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SEA and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEA 6.93% 15.20% 6.03% Bentley Systems 18.50% 28.82% 9.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEA and Bentley Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEA $22.94 billion 2.19 $1.58 billion $2.52 33.79 Bentley Systems $1.50 billion 7.46 $277.86 million $0.86 44.70

SEA has higher revenue and earnings than Bentley Systems. SEA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SEA has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SEA and Bentley Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEA 1 3 10 1 2.73 Bentley Systems 1 5 7 0 2.46

SEA currently has a consensus price target of $171.16, indicating a potential upside of 100.99%. Bentley Systems has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.17%. Given SEA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SEA is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SEA beats Bentley Systems on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games. The E-Commerce segment manages a third-party marketplace through the Shopee mobile app and websites that connect buyers and sellers. The Digital Financial Services segment includes a variety of payment services and loans to individuals and businesses through SeaMoney. Sea was founded by Xiao Dong Li, Gang Ye, and Jing Ye Chen on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS. It also provides infrastructure cloud applications, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and AssetWise, as well as iTwin platform that enables users to create and curate cloud native 4D/5D digital representations of physical infrastructure assets consisting of iTwin Capture, iTwin Experience, and iTwin IoT platforms. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, subsurface, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

