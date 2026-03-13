Cigna Group $CI Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,778,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,893,727,000 after purchasing an additional 123,479 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,950,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,893,000 after buying an additional 60,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $1,110,426,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Cigna Group by 140.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $916,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,897 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cigna Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,695,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $777,012,000 after acquiring an additional 186,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $266.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.83 and its 200-day moving average is $283.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

