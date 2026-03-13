Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1,199.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,114 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,220,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4,007.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1,365.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,809,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,309 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Corteva by 148.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,454,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,941,000 after buying an additional 1,466,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Corteva by 566.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,247,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,948,000 after buying an additional 1,059,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $79.76 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.20.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid?2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

