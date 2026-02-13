KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Shares Up 20% – Here’s What Happened

KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.21. 100,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 89,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

KDA Group Trading Up 20.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About KDA Group

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services. The company also offers PREDICTIVE e-Prescriber software for assisting doctors; and KRx, a cloud-based solution that analyzes each user's prescription pattern and displays the appropriate expected medication.

