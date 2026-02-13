National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.27 and last traded at $86.1710, with a volume of 287109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,498,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,624,000 after buying an additional 52,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in National Health Investors by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,023,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,651,000 after acquiring an additional 95,812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,668,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,238,000 after acquiring an additional 409,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company’s portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

