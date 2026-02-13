Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 482.10 and last traded at GBX 481.09, with a volume of 108123508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475.60.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 480 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesco from GBX 450 to GBX 430 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 490 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 465.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 436.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 438.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, insider Imran Nawaz bought 11,961 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 418 per share, with a total value of £49,996.98. Also, insider Ken Murphy purchased 11,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 418 per share, for a total transaction of £49,996.98. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,954 shares of company stock worth $10,012,964. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group. Serving our customers, communities and planet a little better every day is what we do.

