MAGA (MAGA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, MAGA has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. One MAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGA has a market capitalization of $491.33 thousand and $150.43 thousand worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MAGA

MAGA’s launch date was May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. The official website for MAGA is maga-hat.vip.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (maga-hat.vip) (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA (maga-hat.vip) has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA (maga-hat.vip) is 0.00000123 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $160,982.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

