Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.250-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Entergy stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $102.94.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 28,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

