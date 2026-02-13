3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX) versus IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Head-To-Head Analysis

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) and 3Dx Industries (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of IDEX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDEX and 3Dx Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX $3.46 billion 4.47 $483.20 million $6.41 32.21 3Dx Industries $260,000.00 1.70 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

IDEX has higher revenue and earnings than 3Dx Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IDEX and 3Dx Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX 0 2 6 0 2.75 3Dx Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

IDEX currently has a consensus price target of $228.22, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. Given IDEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IDEX is more favorable than 3Dx Industries.

Volatility and Risk

IDEX has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, 3Dx Industries has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX and 3Dx Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX 13.98% 15.03% 8.70% 3Dx Industries -152.47% N/A N/A

Summary

IDEX beats 3Dx Industries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The HST segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics positive displacement pumps, powder and liquid processing technologies, drying systems, micro-precision components, pneumatic components and sealing solutions, high performance molded and extruded sealing components, custom mechanical and shaft seals, engineered hygienic mixers and valves, biocompatible medical devices and implantables, air compressors and blowers, optical components and coatings, laboratory and commercial equipment, and precision photonic solutions. This segment serves food and beverage, life sciences, analytical instruments, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive/transportation, medical/dental, energy, cosmetics, marine, chemical, wastewater and water treatment, research and aerospace/defense markets. The FSDP segment designs, produces, and distributes firefighting pumps, valves and controls, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for various industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants and paints used in retail and commercial businesses. IDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About 3Dx Industries

3DX Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc. and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc. in November 2013. 3DX Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Ferndale, Washington.

