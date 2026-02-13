Short Interest in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Drops By 75.9%

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 81,894 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the January 15th total of 339,476 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 821,024 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 821,024 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of DFAX opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,975,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,410,000 after purchasing an additional 668,899 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,348,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,512,000 after buying an additional 57,353 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,861,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,329,000 after buying an additional 581,087 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,969,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,313,000 after buying an additional 220,076 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,847,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,656,000 after buying an additional 310,432 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

