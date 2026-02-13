Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,975 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 162.5% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

