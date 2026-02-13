Savvy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $2,713,603,000. Amundi boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,451,000 after buying an additional 3,186,524 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $703,675,000 after buying an additional 1,641,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $179,970,000 after acquiring an additional 786,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Trending Headlines about QUALCOMM

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,750.32. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 46,217 shares of company stock worth $7,901,275 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $138.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.