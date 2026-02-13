LSV Asset Management Sells 117,046 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,285,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,046 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $59,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1,068.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,606,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,887 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,434,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,064,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $20,720,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in ABM Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after acquiring an additional 227,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Down 7.1%

NYSE:ABM opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $54.90.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 1.86%.ABM Industries’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 31,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,621.68. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company’s core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

