Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,470 and last traded at GBX 1,485, with a volume of 309243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,550.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price objective on shares of Craneware in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,873.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,826.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,101.89. The company has a market capitalization of £516.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22.

For over 25 years, The Craneware Group (AIM:CRW.L) has been a leader in healthcare financial and operational transformation, delivering cutting-edge technologies that drive measurable impact. Our Trisus® cloud ecosystem unifies data, revenue intelligence, margin intelligence, and advanced analytics, enabling healthcare organizations to optimize performance, improve financial sustainability, and drive strategic growth. As a trusted Microsoft partner, we provide future-ready solutions-including the Best in KLAS Trisus Chargemaster – that simplify the complexities of healthcare finance and operations.

