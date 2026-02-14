Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Down 26.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) dropped 26.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.29. Approximately 6,402,391 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 695% from the average daily volume of 805,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust this week:

The Globe and Mail reports Allied raised about C$560 million via a share sale to pay down debt — this lowers near?term refinancing/default risk and improves the balance sheet but is dilutive to existing unitholders; the net effect will depend on how much leverage is reduced and on future cash flow/FFO recovery. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo Finance highlights a roughly 35% price decline tied to the equity raise and a reported leadership shift — the combination prompted a large volume sell?off as investors priced in dilution, governance/strategy uncertainty, and a re?rating of the trust. Allied down 35% after equity raise and leadership shift

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AP.UN shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Desjardins raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.53.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 89.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.

Further Reading

