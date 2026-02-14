Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Down 49.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) were down 49.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.31 and last traded at GBX 28.60. Approximately 10,978,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,001% from the average daily volume of 997,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Synthomer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 90.50.

The stock has a market cap of £36.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.44, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.30.

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

