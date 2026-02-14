Reviewing Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) and Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) and Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Sampo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 4 8 1 2.77 Sampo 0 3 0 1 2.50

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $67.82, suggesting a potential upside of 49.87%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Sampo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sampo shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Sampo”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $1.15 billion 1.59 $118.83 million $3.39 13.35 Sampo $2.47 billion 45.79 $2.26 billion $1.72 12.31

Sampo has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. Sampo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Sampo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 10.57% 17.30% 3.63% Sampo N/A 19.46% 5.61%

Volatility and Risk

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Sampo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sampo

(Get Free Report)

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.