Short Interest in ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Drops By 60.4%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 110 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the January 15th total of 278 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,467 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Price Performance

IWML traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417. ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.32.

About ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (IWML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. IWML was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

