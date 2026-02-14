JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,468 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the January 15th total of 38,914 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,726 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4%

JPSE stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 42,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,842. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 714.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting. JPSE was launched on Nov 15, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

