Private Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,638 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies comprises about 1.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Albertsons Companies worth $41,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 98.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 32.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 61.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE ACI opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 1.06%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $863,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,633.27. This trade represents a 14.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc (NYSE: ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company’s retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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