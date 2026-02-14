VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET) Short Interest Update

VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 51,705 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the January 15th total of 92,480 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VanEck Green Metals ETF Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of GMET stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. 8,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,983. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. VanEck Green Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMET. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Green Metals ETF by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 96,758 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Green Metals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Green Metals ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Green Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

VanEck Green Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in mining, refining, and recycling of metals and rare earth elements that are used in technologies contributing to clean energy transition. GMET was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

