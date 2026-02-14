Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,062,529 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 15th total of 42,693,603 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,405,731 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,405,731 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,343,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,219,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,729 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,943,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,530 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,726,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,486,000 after buying an additional 2,506,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,487,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,242,000 after buying an additional 472,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,934,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,872,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.1078 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.