iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 586 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the January 15th total of 1,072 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

iPath Series B Carbon ETN Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of GRN stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 893. iPath Series B Carbon ETN has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Series B Carbon ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) by 140.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 7.38% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iPath Series B Carbon ETN

The iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (GRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Global Carbon II TR USD index. The fund is an ETN that tracks a liquidity-weighted index of carbon-related credit plans. The index holds December futures contracts on EUAs and CERs. GRN was launched on Sep 10, 2019 and is issued by iPath.

