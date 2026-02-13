What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for TSE:GIL FY2025 Earnings?

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst J. Zamparo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.78. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 23.10%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins set a C$95.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.75.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

TSE:GIL opened at C$98.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$88.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.05. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$52.77 and a 52 week high of C$99.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO¿, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S.

