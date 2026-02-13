Polaris (NYSE:PII) CEO Michael Speetzen Sells 35,086 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $2,344,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,072.46. This trade represents a 20.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Polaris had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Polaris from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Seaport Research Partners raised Polaris to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Polaris

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in Polaris by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Polaris by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company’s legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.