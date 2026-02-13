LSV Asset Management Has $56.94 Million Position in Atkore Inc. $ATKR

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Atkore were worth $56,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 116,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 14.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Stock Down 2.3%

ATKR stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.The company had revenue of $655.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -94.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,514.25. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. CJS Securities raised Atkore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price target on Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Atkore

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company’s electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.