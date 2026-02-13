Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Decreases Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations trimmed its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,141 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 80,983 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations’ holdings in ADT were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 503.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 262,480 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 75.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT opened at $7.63 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $8.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADT. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ADT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

