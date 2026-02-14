Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$97.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$96.44.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$93.94 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$74.56 and a twelve month high of C$94.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$86.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and strong results — Sun Life reported C$1.96 EPS, a sizable year-over-year profit increase (~$722M) and strong Asia unit performance, which supports the upbeat investor reaction. Article Title Article Title

Q4 earnings beat and strong results — Sun Life reported C$1.96 EPS, a sizable year-over-year profit increase (~$722M) and strong Asia unit performance, which supports the upbeat investor reaction. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its target from C$97 to C$103 (?10.1% upside), signaling stronger analyst conviction on SLF’s outlook. Article Title

Jefferies raised its target from C$97 to C$103 (?10.1% upside), signaling stronger analyst conviction on SLF’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lifted its target to C$100 and moved to “outperform,” another bullish vote that likely supported buying interest. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets lifted its target to C$100 and moved to “outperform,” another bullish vote that likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Desjardins increased its target to C$101 and set a “buy” rating — adds momentum to the bullish analyst narrative. Article Title Article Title

Desjardins increased its target to C$101 and set a “buy” rating — adds momentum to the bullish analyst narrative. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank and RBC both raised targets (Scotia to C$96, RBC to C$95), keeping coverage upbeat across major Canadian dealers. Article Title

Scotiabank and RBC both raised targets (Scotia to C$96, RBC to C$95), keeping coverage upbeat across major Canadian dealers. Positive Sentiment: Dividend activity — Sun Life declared common and preferred-share dividends (preferred payable Q1 2026), which appeals to income-focused investors. Article Title Article Title

Dividend activity — Sun Life declared common and preferred-share dividends (preferred payable Q1 2026), which appeals to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and highlights are available for deeper read-through; watch management commentary for margin drivers and Asia growth details. Article Title Article Title

Earnings call transcript and highlights are available for deeper read-through; watch management commentary for margin drivers and Asia growth details. Negative Sentiment: TD Securities trimmed its target from C$104 to C$102 (still a “buy”), a modest negative signal that some firms are tempering near-term upside. Article Title

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm. Sun Life generates about a third of its profit from asset-management operations.

