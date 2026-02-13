Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure boom + NAND shortage — multiple write-ups explain that data-center AI spending has created an acute need for high?performance flash; tight NAND supply is lifting prices and SanDisk’s revenue/earnings outlook. Article Title

AI infrastructure boom + NAND shortage — multiple write-ups explain that data-center AI spending has created an acute need for high?performance flash; tight NAND supply is lifting prices and SanDisk’s revenue/earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Sector momentum from peers — Micron’s early HBM4 shipments and other memory headlines have boosted the whole memory group, sparking cross?stock buying that’s lifted SNDK. Article Title

Sector momentum from peers — Micron’s early HBM4 shipments and other memory headlines have boosted the whole memory group, sparking cross?stock buying that’s lifted SNDK. Positive Sentiment: Business positioning — coverage highlights SanDisk’s Kioxia JV scale, focus on premium enterprise SSDs (including very high?density drives) and pricing power versus peers, which can sustain margins during a shortage. Article Title

Business positioning — coverage highlights SanDisk’s Kioxia JV scale, focus on premium enterprise SSDs (including very high?density drives) and pricing power versus peers, which can sustain margins during a shortage. Neutral Sentiment: Ownership & analyst view — TFirms and retail ownership shifts are being documented and some street price targets have moved higher, but analysts differ on how sustainable current multiples are. Article Title

Ownership & analyst view — TFirms and retail ownership shifts are being documented and some street price targets have moved higher, but analysts differ on how sustainable current multiples are. Neutral Sentiment: Investor composition — recent coverage looks at who owns SNDK after big YTD gains; elevated retail/institution interest can amplify moves in both directions. Article Title

Investor composition — recent coverage looks at who owns SNDK after big YTD gains; elevated retail/institution interest can amplify moves in both directions. Negative Sentiment: Valuation & cycle risk — multiple pieces warn that after a parabolic rally much of the AI/storage upside is priced in; a memory-cycle flip, supply ramp or any demand slowdown could produce a sharp pullback. Article Title

Valuation & cycle risk — multiple pieces warn that after a parabolic rally much of the AI/storage upside is priced in; a memory-cycle flip, supply ramp or any demand slowdown could produce a sharp pullback. Negative Sentiment: “Buy the dip?” debate — commentators note the stock has pulled back from very recent highs and caution that chasing at peak multiples is risky; some suggest waiting for a clearer pullback or confirmation of sustained profit growth. Article Title

Sandisk Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $630.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $725.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.03.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sandisk from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $320.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.85.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

