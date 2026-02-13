Capital Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Capital Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $118.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.56. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

