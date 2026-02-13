RFG Advisory LLC Invests $901,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 456.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.01. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

