Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 target price on Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 45.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 633.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFS opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.86. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $225.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.81 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the savings and loans company to buy up to 0.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Provident Bank, a regional commercial bank headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. The company operates a network of full-service branches across New Jersey, the New York metropolitan area and eastern Pennsylvania, offering a range of personal and business banking solutions.

Its core products and services include checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate financing and small-business lending.

