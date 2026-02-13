Comparing Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 28.48% 11.44% 10.49% Golden Entertainment 0.85% 1.20% 0.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $359.94 million N/A $124.11 million $2.30 3.78 Golden Entertainment $666.82 million 1.10 $50.73 million $0.18 156.11

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Golden Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DoubleDown Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Entertainment. DoubleDown Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DoubleDown Interactive and Golden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 2 3 0 2.60 Golden Entertainment 0 5 3 0 2.38

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 115.77%. Golden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.55%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Golden Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Entertainment has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Golden Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.