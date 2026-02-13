BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Natl Bk Canada raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 905.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BRP by 1,057.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $79.13 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 67.30% and a net margin of 0.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 164.86%.

BRP Inc, operating under the brand name Bombardier Recreational Products, is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing recreational vehicles and propulsion systems for winter, on-road, off-road and water lifestyles. The company’s diversified portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and roadsters, all powered by in-house Rotax engines. With a focus on innovation and performance, BRP has positioned itself at the forefront of the powersports industry.

At the heart of BRP’s product lineup are its flagship Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo personal watercraft, which serve both recreational and professional segments.

