FY2025 EPS Forecast for Coinbase Global Decreased by Analyst

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a report released on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.80. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $505.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.58.

COIN stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.30.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total transaction of $10,874,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 11,955 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $2,943,081.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,663,151.98. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 672,498 shares of company stock valued at $137,109,701 in the last 90 days. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,970,285,000 after purchasing an additional 184,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,374,080,000 after purchasing an additional 189,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,354,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $574,832,000 after buying an additional 146,388 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,959,871 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $661,437,000 after buying an additional 108,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

