Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Texas Capital

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Texas Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GLDD. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. CJS Securities upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Noble Financial downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP David Johanson sold 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,700.26. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after buying an additional 797,411 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 680.1% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 841,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 733,312 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 404.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 492,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 394,543 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth about $4,955,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 347,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Saltchuk agreed to acquire GLDD in an all-cash transaction valuing the company at roughly $1.2B equity ($1.5B total transaction) with a $17.00 per-share tender offer — a clear takeover premium driving buying interest. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to Join the Saltchuk Family of Companies

Media reports and market headlines show the stock jumping on the deal announcement, reinforcing momentum as investors price toward the $17 offer level. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying (over 7,000 calls) indicates speculative/hedged bullish bets ahead of deal-close or related news — this can amplify intraday moves.

Unusually large call-option buying (over 7,000 calls) indicates speculative/hedged bullish bets ahead of deal-close or related news — this can amplify intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: GLDD is set to report Q4 and full-year 2025 results; analysts note strong backlog/demand for dredging but warn margins could face pressure from dry-docking costs — earnings may affect deal timing or investor sentiment. Earnings Preview

The company scheduled its Q4/2025 results release — investors will watch any commentary on backlog, margins and deal progress. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest posts in the feed show 0 shares (likely a reporting/data anomaly) and an effectively 0-day ratio — not meaningful for positioning now.

Short-interest posts in the feed show 0 shares (likely a reporting/data anomaly) and an effectively 0-day ratio — not meaningful for positioning now. Negative Sentiment: Several shareholder-law firms (Johnson Fistel, Halper Sadeh, Ademi, Monteverde, Wohl & Fruchter and others) launched investigations into whether the $17 offer is fair and whether the board met fiduciary duties — potential litigation or deal renegotiation could delay or alter the transaction and create downside risk. Johnson Fistel Investigation

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is a leading provider of dredging and maritime construction services in the United States. The company specializes in the excavation and removal of sediment from waterways, harbors, ports and coastal areas to maintain navigability and support commercial shipping. Its operations encompass both maintenance dredging—removing accumulated material to restore channel depth—and new work projects such as land reclamation and harbor deepening.

In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.

