HC Wainwright Forecasts Centrus Energy Q1 Earnings

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Centrus Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Centrus Energy from $221.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Northland Securities set a $285.00 price objective on Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.92.

LEU stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average is $273.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

