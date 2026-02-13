HC Wainwright Forecasts Centrus Energy Q1 Earnings

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Centrus Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Centrus Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.
Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.63). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Read Our Latest Analysis on LEU
Centrus Energy Stock Down 11.6%
LEU stock opened at $185.68 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $49.40 and a one year high of $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average is $273.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.
Centrus Energy News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Centrus Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Signed Fluor as EPC partner to advance the multi?billion?dollar expansion of its Piketon, Ohio uranium enrichment plant — strengthens Centrus’s execution capability for ramping U.S. enrichment capacity. Centrus and Fluor Partner to Advance Major Expansion of Ohio Uranium Enrichment Plant
- Positive Sentiment: Centrus reiterated that a ~$900M HALEU award is advancing U.S. enrichment build?out and provided 2026 revenue guidance of $425M–$475M, signaling a clear revenue pathway if projects proceed on schedule. Centrus projects $425M–$475M 2026 revenue as $900M HALEU award advances U.S. enrichment build-out
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue for the quarter was roughly in line with expectations (slight variance across reports), producing a mixed read on current operations versus near?term profitability. Centrus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Provides 2026 Guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary is split on valuation after the pullback — some analysts view the drop as a buying opportunity while others remain cautious until execution and margins stabilize. Is Centrus Energy (LEU) Still Attractively Priced After Its Recent Share Price Pullback
- Negative Sentiment: Reported Q4 EPS of $0.79 missed consensus (~$1.42), triggering the initial sell?off as investors focused on near?term profitability shortfalls. Centrus Energy Falls on 4Q Earnings Miss
- Negative Sentiment: Shares continued to slide on high volume after the earnings miss, reflecting investor concern about execution risk, funding needs for the expansion and near?term margin pressure. Why Are Centrus Energy Shares Sliding On Wednesday?
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.
Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centrus Energy
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.