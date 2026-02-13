Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,141 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $64,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman is a lead creditor / arranger on large financing mandates (including a reported role in the $3.6B IREN facility and a sole?lead role on a proposed $1B Presidio acquisition financing), which should drive fee income and underwriting revenue. IREN Bounces Back Presidio Financing

Goldman is a lead creditor / arranger on large financing mandates (including a reported role in the $3.6B IREN facility and a sole?lead role on a proposed $1B Presidio acquisition financing), which should drive fee income and underwriting revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s research and macro views (commodity/gold commentary and the “old?economy as AI winners” theme) support franchise positioning and could help markets and client flow over time, but are unlikely to move the stock sharply near?term. Goldman Research

Goldman’s research and macro views (commodity/gold commentary and the “old?economy as AI winners” theme) support franchise positioning and could help markets and client flow over time, but are unlikely to move the stock sharply near?term. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman increased a derivative?based position in Siemens Energy to 5.38%, reflecting active position?taking in European energy stocks — shows trading/structuring activity but mixed directional impact for GS shares. Siemens Energy Stake

Goldman increased a derivative?based position in Siemens Energy to 5.38%, reflecting active position?taking in European energy stocks — shows trading/structuring activity but mixed directional impact for GS shares. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling: CFO Denis Coleman disclosed sale of ~11,623 shares (~$10.9M) and other senior insiders sold additional stock — concentrated insider sales are dragging sentiment and can pressure the share price. Denis Coleman Form 4

Material insider selling: CFO Denis Coleman disclosed sale of ~11,623 shares (~$10.9M) and other senior insiders sold additional stock — concentrated insider sales are dragging sentiment and can pressure the share price. Negative Sentiment: Crypto position churn and mark?to?market pain: filings show GS reduced some bitcoin?ETF exposure while increasing allocations to ETH/XRP trusts (roughly $153M reported in XRP exposure via trust products). These moves reflect active rebalancing but also produced trading losses and inventory markdowns as BTC fell — a near?term earnings and volatility headwind. Crypto Holdings Report XRP Exposure

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $905.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $918.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $822.04. The firm has a market cap of $271.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,548.75. This trade represents a 32.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.17, for a total value of $2,638,725.82. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,101.89. The trade was a 58.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 101,428 shares of company stock valued at $96,805,313 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $980.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $916.86.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

